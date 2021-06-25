Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,396,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.80. 26,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,814. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,892 shares of company stock worth $8,031,561 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

