Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $33.02 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 345,992 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $33,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. 13,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

