$2.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $3.25. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.09. 21,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,743. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

