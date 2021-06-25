Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 1,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $902.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

