Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth about $8,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 936,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth about $5,716,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.80. 9,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,016. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

