Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,638 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $35,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.