Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 16,205 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

