GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 184,963 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,190,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 139,526 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. 39,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

