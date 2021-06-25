Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 261,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $387.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.