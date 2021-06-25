GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 473,934 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 957.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,748 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,351. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.