Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Increased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.