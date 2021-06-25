Fidelity National Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,920 shares during the period. First Hawaiian accounts for 0.0% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

