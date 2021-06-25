GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $591,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.