27,278 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. 7,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,549. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.