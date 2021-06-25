Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. 872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

