Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,046. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

