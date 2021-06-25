Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 3,059 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

TRHC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.