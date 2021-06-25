Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) vs. Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Head to Head Survey

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Independent Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.22 $137.94 million $3.69 13.61 Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.70 $201.21 million $4.87 15.55

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 24.89% 9.52% 1.03% Independent Bank Group 31.36% 9.15% 1.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.23%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $74.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Heartland Financial USA on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use, as well as debit cards. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, commercial purchasing card, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, and virus/malware protection services, as well as automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 133 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

