Comparing Entera Bio (ENTX) & Its Rivals

Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Entera Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Entera Bio alerts:

This table compares Entera Bio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 -$9.98 million -10.82 Entera Bio Competitors $606.09 million $28.86 million 24.31

Entera Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04% Entera Bio Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Entera Bio Competitors 1118 4453 9829 185 2.58

Entera Bio currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.68%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Entera Bio rivals beat Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.