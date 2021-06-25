Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$12,750.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,500.

Larry Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Larry Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Shares of Mega Uranium stock remained flat at $C$0.27 during trading on Friday. 58,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.77 and a quick ratio of 16.70. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

