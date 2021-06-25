Sageworth Trust Co Takes $61,000 Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PROS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $48.25. 322,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. PROS’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

