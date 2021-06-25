QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 354,123 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000.

Shares of WBND opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

