AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NEM stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

