Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,859,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $151,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

AEE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,720. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

