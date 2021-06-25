Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $88,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

