Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,702,640 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,702,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 276,353 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 124,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 112,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,069. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.37.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

