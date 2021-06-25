Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 529 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $178.14. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,195 shares of company stock worth $40,767,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

