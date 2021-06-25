South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 153 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. 52,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

