$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,203. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

