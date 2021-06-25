South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.55% of Great Western Bancorp worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,929,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

