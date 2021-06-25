ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $646.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.80 million. ITT posted sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,652. ITT has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

