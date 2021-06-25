Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,470 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,479. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

