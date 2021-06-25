St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. Modwen Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 530.25 ($6.93).

LON SMP opened at GBX 556.07 ($7.27) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.74.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

