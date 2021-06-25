Wincanton (LON:WIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIN. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Wincanton stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The firm has a market cap of £535.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($6.01).

In related news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

