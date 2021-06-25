Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,540. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.