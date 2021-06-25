Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 363.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $621.62. 1,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.11 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

