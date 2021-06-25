Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 22,529 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

