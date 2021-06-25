Franklin Resources Inc. Has $512.39 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 111.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $512,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Broadcom by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $458.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,673. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

