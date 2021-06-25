Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $285.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

