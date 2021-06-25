Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 243 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $392.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.