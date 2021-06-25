Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.