Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.75 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 372.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,675 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

