Edge Capital Group LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,092 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.25. The company has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

