Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $584.34 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,529,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,268 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $584,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 6,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

