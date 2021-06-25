Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $367.56 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,646,540 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $367,557,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $287.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.