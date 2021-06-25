Smoothy (SMTY) Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $552,288.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00098951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00160040 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,823.55 or 1.00111479 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

