Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Cap Reaches $22.82 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $1.53 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.00578194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.