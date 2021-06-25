Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

