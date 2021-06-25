Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $300.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

