Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $495.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.19 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

